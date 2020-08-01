1/1
Marcella M. Finnemore
ANGELICA - Marcella M. Finnemore, 83, of County Road 16, passed away peacefully on Friday (July 31, 2020) at home.

The family will be present on Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica. (Please be advised a capacity limit and mask will be required.)

The family will observe a private graveside with Rev. Stephen Crowell to officiate. Burial will be at Until the Day Dawn Cemetery in Angelica.

A full obituary will follow at a later time.

To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 1, 2020.
