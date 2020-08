ANGELICA - Marcella M. Finnemore, 83, of County Road 16, passed away peacefully on Friday (July 31, 2020) at home.The family will be present on Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica. (Please be advised a capacity limit and mask will be required.)The family will observe a private graveside with Rev. Stephen Crowell to officiate. Burial will be at Until the Day Dawn Cemetery in Angelica.A full obituary will follow at a later time.To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.