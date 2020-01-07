|
SOUTH HORNELL/CANISTEO - Marcia A. Brown, 77, formerly of South Hornell and Canisteo, passed away Sunday morning (Jan. 5, 2020) surrounded by her loving family at Hornell Gardens, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's
Born in Amsterdam, N.Y. on Dec. 20, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Jane (Harding) O'Grady. On Nov. 27, 1965 she was married in Fulton, N.Y. to Theodore L. "Ted" Brown, who predecease her on Oct. 4, 2014, after nearly 49 years of marriage. Besides her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by her son, Theodore Samuel Brown in 1971; a brother, Charles O'Grady; a brother-in-law, Gene (Alyce) Brown; and a sister-in-law, Audrey (Bob) Dewey.
A former resident of Fulton, Marcia graduated from Fulton high School and St. James Hospital School of Nursing in Hornell.
She spent most of her career as a Registered Nurse at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell, before retiring in 2007.
Marcia was a communicant of the former St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Hornell and most recently was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and was a communicant of St. Ann's Church in Hornell.
Throughout the years she enjoyed spending time baking, sewing, gardening, reading and spending time with her family.
Marcia will be remembered for being a dedicated, caring and compassionate person and nurse.
Her loving family includes four children, Michele (Rick) Miles of Canisteo, Stephanie (Doug) Wright of Canaseraga, Holly (Scott) Marfurt of Williamsville, N.Y. and Christopher (Liz) Brown of Greece, N.Y.; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Cheryl (Larry) Farleigh of Olympia, Wash.; a brother, Tom (Pamela) O'Grady of Colorado; three sisters-in-law, Carol (Bud) Whitney of Belmont, N.Y., Rosemary Gandy of Colorado and Phyllis O'Grady of Albany, N.Y.; also several nieces and nephews, as well as special friends that she made while at St. James Mercy Hospital.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of Marcia A. Brown.
Calling hours are 4- 6 p.m., Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Friends are invited to join her family at St. Ann's Church, 31 Erie Ave., Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in her memory at 10 a.m. Friday (Jan. 10, 2020)
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the National Parkinson Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018.
