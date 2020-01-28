|
WELLSVILLE - Margaret B. Ball, 96, of Riverside Drive, Wellsville, N.Y., died Sunday (January 26, 2020) in Hart Comfort House, Wellsville.
Born Dec. 21, 1923, in Chittenango, she was the daughter of Benton S. and Edith Nichols Block. On July 3, 1953, in Irondequoit, she married Donald J. Ball, who predeceased her on March 9, 1998.
A 1940 graduate of Avon High School, she earned a Master of Library Science degree from SUNY Geneseo. She was employed as school librarian at Dundee High School and Wellsville Central School, retiring in 1979. She was a volunteer librarian in the Christian school for many years.
She will be remembered fondly by many Wellsville graduates and for her love of all children, reading books, and playing Scrabble with Mel.
Margaret was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Wellsville for over 65 years.
Surviving are two children, James B. (Kitty) Ball of Wellsville and Linda B. (Alan) Coats of Geneseo; four grandchildren, Jason (Jamie) Ball, Melissa (Billy Brant) Ball, Andrew (Carol) Coats, and Teresa (Matthew) Pastizzo; seven great-grandchildren, Grady Ball, Lily Ball, Colten Brant, Benton Brant, Eliana Pastizzo, Mirabella Pastizzo, and Sylvia Pastizzo; two sisters, Joan (Preston) Wiley of Chittenango and Dorothy (Bud) Sehl of Cicero; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Chavoustie; and a nephew, Seth Chavoustie.
Friends may call Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, NY. Funeral services will be held at noon, Saturday, Feb.1, 2020 in the First United Methodist Church, Wellsville, with the Rev. Ronald Isaman officiating. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.
Memorials may be made to Gil's Hills, the First United Methodist Church, 79 Madison St., Wellsville, N.Y. 14895, or the Comfort House of Allegany County.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 28, 2020