Margaret Billings Obituary
HALLSPORT - Margaret M. Billings, 82, of Hallsport, N.Y., died Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2019) in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.

Born Feb. 26, 1937, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Samuel Glen and Mary Keller Meyer.

On Jan. 8, 1956, in Martinsburg, Pa., she married Roger M. Billings, who survives.

She was employed by Empire Gas in Wellsville, Super Duper in Wellsville, owned and operated the Hallsport General Store for over 20 years, and operated a dairy farm with her husband. She served as Town of Willing Clerk, Tax Collector, and Notary for 25 years. Margaret's whole goal in life was helping people. She was devoted to the care of her family. A cancer survivor, she provided encouragement to others battling the affliction. She loved cooking, canning, and her dachshunds.

Surviving besides her husband, Roger, are four children, Roger M. (Elizabeth) Billings, Jr., Pam Billings Brandes, Brenda L. Billings, and Bradley Billings, all of Hallsport; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two siblings, Jack (Cathy) Meyer and Trudy Meyer, both of Placerville, Calif.; nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held in Hallsport Cemetery. The Rev. Michael Brady will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 206, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895 or the SPCA serving Allegany County, P.O. Box 381, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.

Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019
