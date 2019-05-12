|
|
ANDOVER - Margaret C. Powers Kemp, 102, formerly of Andover, passed away on April 30, 2019.
Margaret was born on September 16, 1916 in Montclair, New Jersey, a daughter of the late James J. and Julia Heimlich Powers.
She moved from Bronx, NY to Andover when she was 15, and lived the greater part of her life there.
In 2014, she relocated to Latrobe, Pa. to be closer to her family. She lived in an apartment at Barnes Place in Latrobe, an assisted living facility.
Margaret was a long-time member of the Andover Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Firemens' Womens' Auxiliary, a Rebekah, and a crocheting "machine."
Among the many articles of clothing, afghans and bedspreads, she crocheted countless caps for the newborn babies arriving at Jones Memorial Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Regina, her brother Charles J. and his wife Lucy, her husband, Oliver, and her son, Richard.
Margaret, aka "Nana," is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lois Kemp, two grandchildren, Debra Althoff, and Douglas (Christine) Kemp, and five great-grandchildren: Lisa Althoff, Tom Althoff, Dalton Kemp, Evan Kemp and Logan Kemp.
She enjoyed an active life, and was still playing the piano three days before her passing.
A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, June 8 at 2:30 p.m. at the Andover Presbyterian Church, Greenwood Street with a light meal to follow.
Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Andover Presbyterian Church, or to the Andover Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 12, 2019