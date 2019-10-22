Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Doorley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret E. "Peg" Doorley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret E. "Peg" Doorley Obituary
ALMOND - Margaret E. "Peg" Doorley, 78, of Main Street, passed away Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Born in Hornell, Nov. 29, 1940, the daughter of Harold and Alta Kuhn Agard, she had resided all her life in Hornell and Almond. Peg was a graduate of Hornell High School and had worked as a sales clerk in the former Panosians Shoe Store in Hornell. She was currently a member of the Alfred Almond Bible Church and will be remembered as an avid dog lover.

She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Joseph C. Doorley.

She is survived by two sons, Eugene (Michele) Doorley and Matthew Doorley, both of Hornell; her sister, Carolyn Lang of Corning; four grandchildren, Matt Willcox, Tayghan Doorley, Carson Doorley and Ashlin Doorley.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhome.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown and Chester A. Gosper IV, directors at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.

There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
Download Now