ALMOND - Margaret E. "Peg" Doorley, 78, of Main Street, passed away Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Born in Hornell, Nov. 29, 1940, the daughter of Harold and Alta Kuhn Agard, she had resided all her life in Hornell and Almond. Peg was a graduate of Hornell High School and had worked as a sales clerk in the former Panosians Shoe Store in Hornell. She was currently a member of the Alfred Almond Bible Church and will be remembered as an avid dog lover.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Joseph C. Doorley.
She is survived by two sons, Eugene (Michele) Doorley and Matthew Doorley, both of Hornell; her sister, Carolyn Lang of Corning; four grandchildren, Matt Willcox, Tayghan Doorley, Carson Doorley and Ashlin Doorley.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhome.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown and Chester A. Gosper IV, directors at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019