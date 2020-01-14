Home

Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
Margaret Ruth Crittenden Obituary
NORTH HORNELL - Margaret Ruth Crittenden, 92, formerly of Linwood Avenue, passed away Saturday morning (Jan. 11, 2020) at Elderwood at Hornell.

There will be no calling hours. Private committal services and interment will be held at Bath National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the Hornell Public Library, 64 Genesee St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843.

Arrangements are with the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell.

To read Ruth's complete obituary or to leave an online condolence or remembrance please visit the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020
