Margaret S. Ireland, 93, died at home of natural causes on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Widowed for 37 years, she is now rejoined with her beloved husband.
Margaret primarily grew up in Canisteo, N.Y., where she married her high school sweetheart, Newell J. Ireland. They moved to Ohio in 1960, where they raised their loving family.
Margaret highly valued education both for herself and her family. She graduated from Hornell Business School and attended the University of Akron Evening College. Her education and dedication led to a fulfilling career as an executive assistant at Akron City Hospital, Summa.
Strong and independent, Margaret enjoyed traveling, gardening, volunteering at Christ United Methodist Church, and playing bridge with friends. She had a passion for music and the arts. Most of all, however, Margaret cherished time with family, especially enjoying her beloved four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and great-great granddaughter.
Margaret is survived by her children, John Ireland (Eileen) of Green Bay, WI, Elaine Ireland of Columbus, Ohio, and Barb Palmisano (Ralph) of Medina, Ohio; grandchildren, Chris Ireland (Amy), Steven Ireland, Erin Myers (Stephen) and Joe Palmisano (Rebecca); great-grandchildren, Gavin and Gage Ireland, Fisher and Maddie Ireland, Nate and Ben Myers; and great-great-granddaughter, Auburn Rose Ireland.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Newell J. Ireland Scholarship Award for the Canisteo-Greenwood Central School District, 84 Greenwood St., Canisteo, NY 14823; or Grace House, Akron, Inc., 846 Chinook Ave., Akron, Ohio 44305.
To share a memory, send a condolence or light a candle, visit Margaret's Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel).