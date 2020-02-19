|
|
CANISTEO - Margery J. Hosmer, 86, of 31 South Elm St., Canisteo passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2020 at Rochester General Hospital.
She was a lifelong Canisteo resident and was born on Nov. 20, 1933 to Mabel and Welles Pierce. After finishing her education at Canisteo High School, she was employed at Westinghouse. It was during this time that she met her love Willis Hosmer. They married Oct. 20, 1956 and raised eight children. She was a devoted wife, mother and beloved grandmother to 23 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Marge enjoyed homemaking and made delicious apple pies. She was appreciated for her dry sense of humor and her kind, loving compassion. She was a country girl in spirit and enjoyed a simple life with daily walks with her daughter Rebecca. She was a faithful member of the Canisteo Wesleyan Church. She devoted her life to the Lord. A favorite piece of advice to her family was "You have got to have Faith. Why worry when you can pray?"
She is survived by sisters, Marion Rhude, Lois Raish, Onalee (Donald) Cady, Dorothea Gunn, and Virginia Stewart, and brother, Warren (Sandy) Pierce; children, Jeffery (Teresa) Hosmer, Steven (Betty) Hosmer, Brian (Debra) Hosmer, Cheryl (Steve) Flaitz, Dale (Theresa) Hosmer, Gary (Ann) Hosmer, Rebecca Hosmer, and Eric (Kyle) Hosmer; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, Willis Hosmer; brothers, Lewis Pierce; sisters, Carol Towner and Lucille Pierce.
The family will be present 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., in Canisteo. Funeral services will be held at Canisteo Wesleyan Church on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Shannon Brumfield officiating. She will be buried alongside her husband in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by directors Chester A. Gosper IV and Gerald R. Brown.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020