ARKPORT - Marie Howe Brands, 96, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning (Oct. 26, 2019) at her home on Oak Hill Street.
She was born and raised in Arkport and proud to say she was one of 13 children. She graduated from Arkport Central School, Class of 1941. Marie enlisted in the Navy along with several of her brothers during WWII which gave her an opportunity to travel outside of Arkport to New York City, Washington, D.C., Virginia and Texas. At one time she was stationed with her brother, Jack "Bing", in New York at Sampson Naval Base. She was proud to be a Navy Wave being honored with an American Campaign Medal and Ribbon and Good Conduct Medal and Pin. In addition, she was selected to walk with other Navy waves in Franklin Delano Roosevelt's funeral procession. Red, White and Blue were her favorite colors which she proudly displayed both around and in her home. It wasn't unusual on special occasions for her to wear these patriotic colors.
After returning to Arkport she was hired at Agway and retired after 25 years as Credit Manager.
Marie was a voracious reader, loved dancing, and was an active bowler when she was younger - competing and winning trophies in several leagues. She was proud to be a member and office holder in Eastern Star in Corpus Christie, Texas and the Hornell Chapter along with membership in the Hornell Legion. Both Marie and her deceased husband, Lyle organized a card group for many members of the community and would meet once a week to play Euchre. She never gave up her passion for cards or The Evening Tribune (Spectator) crossword puzzles in addition to answering many of the questions on Jeopardy.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Crouch (Edward Eden); brothers, Jack "Bing" and Duane (Carol) Howe; with several nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Those who have predeceased her are her husband, Lyle Brands; parents, Charles and Irene (Kelly) Howe; brothers, Gaylord (Harriet) Howe, Gene (Irene) Howe, Charles (Betty) Howe, Kenneth (Mary) Howe, and sisters Alta (George) Glover, Wanda (Roy) Glover, Charlotte (Door) Sutfin, Lorraine (George) Hoeffner, Kathleen Baker, MaryLou (Raymond) McHale and sister-in-law, Joyce Howe.
Marie was blessed to have loved and been loved by so many friends, family - brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and especially great and great, great nieces and nephews. She was an independent woman who loved life, never taking it for granted. How blessed we all were to have had her in our lives.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of Marie Howe Brands.
Calling hours are 4-6 p.m. Friday (Nov. 2, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 2, 2019), with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating. Committal services and interment, with full military honors, will follow at Heritage Hill Cemetery, Arkport.
The United States flag and the Navy flag will proudly fly at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in recognition of Marie's military service.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Faith in Action, Steuben County, P.O. Box 117, Hornell, N.Y. 14843 or CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, N.Y. 14870. Envelopes for memorial contributions will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences or remembrances of Marie are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019