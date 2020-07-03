HORNELL - Marie R. Dugo, 92, formerly of 129 Hornell St., died Thursday evening (July 2, 2020), surrounded by her family, following a long illness.
Born April 13, 1928, in Susquehanna, Pa., she was the daughter of Harry and Mildred (Barnhart) Parmelee. She has resided in Hornell for most of her life.
Marie was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church. She was also a member of the Beato Angelo Society. She had been employed for many years as a waitress at the lunch counter at the former JJ Newberry Co., and also FW Woolworth in Hornell.
She was married on July 17, 1948, to John "Meo" Dugo, who died Sept. 27, 1998. Marie was also preceded in death by her son, John "Floyd" Dugo who died Dec. 17, 2012; her great-granddaughter, Savanna Rose Coots; her sisters, Marion Palmer, Kay Dunning and Lucy Foster; and her brother, Eugene Parmelee.
Surviving are two sons, Benjamin M. Dugo of Hornell and Dominic (Lori) Dugo of Jacksonville, N.C.; one daughter, Lynn (Melvin) Cline of Hornell; her grandchildren, Stacie Gibson, Shawn Cline, Brian Cline, Brent Cline, Christopher Cline, Alicia Dugo, Benjamin Dugo, Gemma Witt and Dominic Dugo; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews.
At Marie's request there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., at St. Ann's Church with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell.
Marie's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to St. Ann's Church, 27 Erie Ave., Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com