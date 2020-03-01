|
|
Marilou Phillips, 87, passed away Feb. 21, 2020.
Beloved wife of Newton for 65 years. Loving mother of Jenny (Tim) Moran, Sue (Chris) Sutton, Steve (Mary Ann) Phillips, Rosanne (Mike) Thomas and Joe Phillips. Proud grandmother of Kimmie (Trippe) Davis, Meghan (Bryan) Niedt, Matthew Sutton (Grace), Stephen (Eileen) Phillips, Andrew Phillips (Ellen), John Thomas (Kameron), Michael (Kim) Thomas, Spencer (Aia) Phillips, Evan Phillips and great-grandmother of Margot Thomas. Dear sister of Joe, the late John and the late Duke.
Memorial visitation will be Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills.
Memorial contributions appreciated to the . www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020