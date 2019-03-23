|
ARKPORT - Marilyn I. Kromer, 76, of Oak Hill Road, passed away Monday (March 18, 2019) at Elderwood At Hornell.
Born in North Hornell, N.Y., Sept. 5, 1942, the daughter of Charles and Marian (Jackson) Thomas, she had resided in Arkport all of her life. On Jan. 10, 1958 Marilyn married Rodney Kromer.
She was predeceased by her parents and her sisters, Phyllis Jenkins, Edith Congdon and Patricia Mullen.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Rodney Kromer of Arkport; three daughters, Rhonda Gill of Florida, Rita (John) Gush of Bath and Robin Kromer of Arkport; one son, Rodney (Patricia) Kromer of Alaska; eight grandchildren, Rachel, Anna, David, Regan, Ryan, Randel, Ryley and Johnathan; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Thomas of Fremont; three sisters, Shirley Clarke of Hornell, Jean Weber of Arkport and Linda Wise of Arkport; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director of the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
Honoring Marilyn's wishes, there will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Dansville Ambulance Co., 18 Ossian St., Dansville, N.Y. 14437.
