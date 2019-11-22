|
|
ROCHESTER/DANSVILLE - Marion Cosmano passed away on Nov. 16, 2019 at the age of 92. Marion was predeceased by husband, John Cosmano.
She leaves behind her daughter, Lonna Cosmano of Rochester; her sister- and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Bud Lang, their children Heather (Chris) Pero and Jason Lang, all of Dansville; sister-in-law, Julie Vitelli of Victor and many, much loved Cosmano and Pero nieces and nephews. Other special people in her life included her Kenney family, her Corn Hill family, her St. Johns Meadows friends, and long-time friend, Jane Kiely. There are two Siamese kitties who are missing her warm lap to sit on now too.
Marion was one of the sweetest people in the world. She was interesting and interested in life around her and in the past. Marion was the family's historian for 70-plus years and has left an extensive collection of photographs and memories of her and her late husband's relatives. She was a role model for aging.
Marion donated her body to the University of Rochester Anatomical Gift program. She was a medical miracle. Hopefully, whoever studies her will go on to become a gifted gerontologist.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the springtime, when the daisies are in bloom, as those were her favorite.
Donations in her memory may be made to West Sparta Historical Society, in care of Marge Cansdale, 4324 Redmond Road, Dansville, N.Y., 14437; or Brighton Volunteer Ambulance, PO Box 18699, Rochester, N.Y. 14618.
To share a memory of Marion or send a condolence to the family, please visit www.anthonychapels.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 22, 2019