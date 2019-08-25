|
ANDOVER - Marion E. Hollen, 96, entered the presence of her Savior on Thursday (Aug. 22, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Mrs. Hollen was born on Aug. 9, 1923 in Brooklyn to Alfred and Alice (Walker) Challenor. She was a 1941 graduate of John Adams High School in New York City. On Sept. 2, 1945, at the Bellrose Baptist Church, she married Herbert W. Hollen, who predeceased her on Feb. 26, 2000.
Marion spent much of her early married life as a homemaker, meeting the needs of her husband and children. Later, she worked for Nordan Systems in Melville as a clerk. Along the way, she sold Avon, worked the Christmas season in retail and was a substitute teacher in Florida to help provide for those little extra needs around birthdays and holidays.
Marion is survived by two children, Randy Hollen of Cocoa, Fla. and Melody (Rick) McLay of Andover; one brother, Robert Challenor of Long Island; one grandson, Matthew Blank of Andover; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband of 54 years, she was predeceased by an infant daughter, Janis Hollen; and two brothers, Alfred Challenor, Jr. and Conrad Challenor.
Marion was a devout Christian and longed for the day she would be in the presence of her Lord. She was a faithful member of the Andover Presbyterian Church. Apart from that, she was a cat lover and maintained a wonderful collection of cat figurines. She was an impeccable housekeeper. Marion was an avid reader of novels, especially mystery novels and she liked to crochet; giving away many of her afghan creations as gifts.
Marion maintained a large circle of close friends. She cultivated those friendships through her active involvement with the Andover Red Hat Society, the Andover Golden Agers and she even earned a perfect attendance award with her exercise class. It has been said, "she never talked bad about anybody." In days gone by, Marion loved to travel with her husband as they spent the winter months as "snow birds" in Florida. Per Marion's wishes, there will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Life ceremony will he held on Saturday (Aug. 31) at 2 p.m., at the Andover Presbyterian Church with Rev. Christian Mattison officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker.swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Marion's name may be made to SPCA Serving Allegany County, PO Box 381, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019