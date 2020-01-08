|
JASPER, N.Y. - Marjorie A. Butler, 85, of Jasper, passed away on Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at Updyke's Willow Ridge Personal Care Home in Hornell.
Marge was born in Hornell on Jan. 23, 1934 to James D. and Mildred V. (Allen) Marlatt. She was a 1950 graduate of Jasper Central School.
On Sept. 14, 1951, Marge and Elmer R. Butler were married in Jasper. Elmer preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 2006.
As a young bride, Marge worked alongside Elmer in operating a milk route. She made rounds of area farms picking up and returning milk cans. She also worked as a clerk at Newberry's store in Hornell. A lifelong member of the United Church of Jasper, Marge had served as treasurer for the church memorial fund. When her grandchildren were younger, she led the Pioneer Club Youth Group in Jasper. Marge had been the librarian for the Jasper Library and was also a member of the North Jasper Mother's Club. In 1975, Marge and her sister Darlene directed a local production of Hee Haw which was performed at Jasper Old Home Day and later that year at the New York State Fair. She had been recognized as Jasper Citizen of the Year, was a postal clerk at the Jasper Post Office for many years as well as a mail transporter between the Jasper and Troupsburg Post Offices.
Marge is survived by her children and their spouses, Elmer Darrell and Christine Butler of Jasper, Marty and Valorie Butler of Jasper and Jolynn and Bill Brewer of Jasper, her grandchildren, Derek (Regina) Butler, Jeffrey (Ashley) Butler, Bethany (Matthew) Heckman, Jillian Hanbach, Ian (Deidre) Hanbach, Andrew (Tyranny) Butler, Daniel (Katie) Butler, Lindsay (Joseph) McCardle, Marty (Saeng) Butler, Jordan (Sara) Butler, Paxton Brewer and Dayton Brewer; her great grandchildren, Grace, Ethan, Aeden and Jacob Heckman, London Hanbach, Asher Jester, Adelaide Butler, Hudson and Harper Hanbach, Heiress Butler, Kaden and Deklyn Butler, Joey and Jayden McCardle, Chandler Butler and Chase Butler; her sister, Grayce Wilson (Reg Fuller) of Jasper; her brother, Charles Marlatt of Hornell; brother-in-law, James (Nancy) Butler of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Carla (Judy) Butler of Jasper; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband Elmer, Marge was predeceased by her parents, Jim and Mildred Marlatt; her sister- and brother-in-law, Darlene and Garry VanOrsdale; her brother- and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Pat Marlatt; her sister-in-law, Sue Marlatt; and in laws, Fred and Mildred Butler.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 11 from noon to 2 p.m., at the United Church of Jasper, Main Street, Jasper, N.Y. Funeral services will follow there at 2 p.m., with Rev. Brian Diffenbacher officiating.
Burial will be in Jasper Cemetery.
Marge's family thanks the loving staff at the Updyke Home for all of their wonderful care given to Marge during her stay there.
Memorial donations are suggested to the United Church of Jasper, c/o Sheila Leach, PO Box 21, Jasper, N.Y. 14855.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Woodhull, N.Y.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020