Marjorie Joann (Dunn) Area, 84, passed away on Nov. 21, 2020, in Lebanon, IL, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.



Marjorie was the first of three children born to Theodore and Hazel (Whitford) Dunn in Hornell, N.Y., on Oct. 14, 1936. She received her BS degree in Home Economics from Buffalo State Teachers College in 1958 and held memberships with Phi Upsilon Omicron Honorary and Kappa Delta Pi Educational Honorary. In 1959, Marjorie was the first woman to participate in the 4H IFYE program, spending a year in Panama living with nine various families and upon her return, worked as a New York Saratoga County 4-H Agent for Cornell University. In 1964, Marjorie earned her Masters of Adult Education from Colorado State University and subsequently accepted a position with Kansas State University in Manhattan, KS. From 1976 to 1994, Marjorie owned and operated the "Area Retail Liquor Store" in Manhattan, KS. Marjorie has been honored as Woman of the Year by the Manhattan Charter Chapter of the American Business Women's Association and nominated for Who's Who in American Woman in 1968. She was honored to receive the Kansas Friend of IFYE Award by her peer group in 1978 and was inducted into the Humanitarian Hall of Fame by her Alfred-Almond High School Alma Mater in 2006.



Marjorie was united in marriage to Donald Wayne Area in Manhattan, KS, Christmas Eve 1967. In 1975, they moved from Manhattan to Randolph, KS, where they farmed, raised cattle and took on foster parenting for eight children at various times. In 1998, they retired and relocated to Tonkawa, OK, where Marjorie sang with the local chapter of the Sweet Adelines and enjoyed many hobbies, including photography, gardening, refinishing furniture, cake decorating, genealogy, and writing. Marjorie was especially proud of her "Friendship Garden", comprised of plants and flowers acquired throughout the years from special friends and relatives. Donald and Marjorie also enjoyed traveling the country in their RV.



Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Area, in 2016. Surviving are two brothers: Jim (Bonnie) Dunn of Milan, IL, and Ray (Margaret) Dunn of Hornell. She is also survived by stepchildren, Blyth Wilson of Trenton, IL, and Jay Area of Newton, KS, and many loving nieces, nephews and stepgrandchildren.



Marjorie will join her husband by interment of ashes at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at Fort Riley, Manhattan, KS.



In lieu of a funeral service during this concerning time of illness and social distancing, it is recommended that you plant a tree, bush or colorful flowers as a living tribute to Marjorie's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store