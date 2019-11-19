|
|
HORNELL - Marjorie M. Graham, 93, formerly of Grand Street, passed away Monday (Nov. 18, 2019) at the Hornell Gardens.
Born in Hornell, Sept. 1, 1926, the daughter of Homer and Ada (Austin) Knights, she had resided in Hornell all her life.
Marjorie was a graduate of Hornell High School "Class of 1944" and later received here LPN degree. She was employed for 28 years in the Maternity Department of St. James Mercy Hospital. She was a member of the former Spencer United Methodist Church, and a current member of the United Methodist Church of Hornell. While at the Spencer Church, she was one of the founding members of the Sally Marquis Woman's Fellowship, which was established in 1954, of which she was still active. She also was a Sunday School teacher for several years.
She enjoyed sewing, crafts, her flower garden, and playing cards, especially pinochle. Most of all, Marjorie enjoyed her family; especially sharing holidays with them. She was a member of the Capstan Card Club. She and her late husband Paul were very active in scouting, both Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts.
She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Paul Andrew Graham; her daughter, Christine Graham Watt; her sons, Gary and Paul David Graham; her sister, Ruth Karnes; and her brother, Clifford Hall.
She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Bush of Hornell and Paula Graham of Rochester; her sons, Steven Graham of Hornell, Timothy (Yvonne) Graham of Glens Falls, and Jeffrey Graham of Maryland; her son-in-law, Richard (Sylvia) Watt of North Carolina. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by director Gerald R. Brown.
The family will be present on Thursday from 3 until 6 p.m., at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell where Funeral services will be held following calling hours at 6 p.m. Pastor Lenny Fuller will officiate. Burial will be in Rural Cemetery, Hornell.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The United Methodist Church of Hornell, 7528 North Main St., Hornell, NY 14843; or to the , 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019