WAYLAND/SPRINGWATER - Mark Christopher Gerber, 69, passed away Thursday morning (Aug. 15, 2019) at his home.
Mark was born March 7, 1950 in Dansville, the son of Norbert and Margaret (Barnes) Gerber. He grew up in and has remained a lifelong resident of the Wayland, Springwater and Dansville areas. Mark was a 1968 graduate of Wayland Central School and most of his employment career was spent at Rochester Telephone and Frontier. He worked in the information technology department and retired in 2003 after 30 years with them. He also was in the United States Army Reserves for seven years spending time as a drill instructor. Mark and Patricia "Bunny" VanIngen were married October 26, 1968 and have celebrated over 50 years of marriage.
Mark enjoyed puttering around his home and especially enjoyed his new John Deere tractor, which made many jobs easier! He enjoyed completing genealogical records for himself, other families and for Holy Family Catholic Community. However, Mark's passion was the White Sabers Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a life member, inducted into the Corps Hall of Fame and at one point was it longest tenured director. His instrument of choice was the baritone bugle but he also enjoyed the trombone.
Mark also enjoyed watching sports, especially the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills and the New York Yankees. His sense of humor and love for his family will be missed!
Mark was pre-deceased by his parents, Norbert and Margaret Gerber and his brother, Douglas Gerber.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Bunny Gerber of Wayland; his three sons, Mark C. Gerber II of Wayland, Craig Gerber and his wife, Cheri of Hemlock and Carl Gerber of Wayland; his grandchildren, Kollin and Madison; his sister, Carole (Richard) Smith of Leesburg, Fla.; his aunt, Eleanor Gerber of Conesus Lake; his in-laws, Grey VanIngen of Shortsville, Lynn VanIngen of Starke, Fla. and Jay (Sara) VanIngen of Geneseo; his special cousins, David and Lois; along with several nieces and nephews.
Mark's family and friends may call Sunday from 1-4 p.m., at the St. George-Forsythe-Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. A family prayer service will be offered at 10:30 a.m., Monday at the funeral home. After the prayer service, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mark at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph's Church in Wayland. Committal prayers and interment will take place immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Dansville.
Contributions in memory of Mark C. Gerber may be made to the White Sabers Drum and Bugle Corps, PO Box 352, Dansville, N.Y. 14437
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019