ALFRED STATION, N.Y. - Mark Duane Green, 58, of 1905 Hanneman Road, Alfred Station, N.Y. died early Friday morning (April 19, 2019) at the Hart Comfort House in Wellsville, N.Y., following a long illness.



Born in Hornell on Sept. 15, 1960, he was the son of Duane and Shirley (Nye) Green.



Mark grew up in Alfred Station and was a graduate of Alfred-Almond Central School (class of 1978). He had been employed for a time at the former Giant Food Mart in Alfred Station.



For many years Mark resided in California, primarily in the Los Angeles / Long Beach areas. While living in California, he was employed at a Lawn Care Service and also served as a sales rep for several Office Supply Companies.



Returning to the Alfred Station area about 10 years ago, served as a sales rep for Spectrum of Hornell and also Shorts Oil of Wellsville.



In his younger years, Mark enjoyed playing in several men's softball leagues both locally and also in California. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed playing golf courses throughout the area. As a sports fan, Mark loved rooting for the Baltimore Orioles (MBL) and also the Washington Redskins (NFL). Having a special love for horse racing, he enjoyed spending "Quality Time" at OTB and visiting racetracks. He was never afraid to place a friendly wager or two - just for fun!



Mark was preceded in death by his father, Duane A. Green who died July 4, 2013; and also his nephew, Eric Green who died Nov. 18, 2013.



Surviving are his mother, Shirley Green of Alfred Station; two brothers, Matt Green and Mike Green, both of Alfred Station; two nieces, Elizabeth Shepard and Sarah Green; two nephews, Bryce Green and Hoss Coates; his great-niece, Clementine McPhail; two great-nephews, Dewey McPhail and Colton Coates; several aunts, uncles and cousins.



At Mark's request there will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday (April 27, 2019) at 5 p.m., at the Almond Union of Churches with Rev. Charlie Emerson officiating.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



Mark's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Hart Comfort House, 141 East State St., Wellsville, NY 14895; or to the Almond Union of Churches, Main Street, Almond, NY 14804.



Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019