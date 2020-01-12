|
HORNELL - Mark S. Dodge, 67, of 34 Rockwell Street, passed away peacefully on Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Born in Hornell, Nov. 3, 1952, the son of Ford and Vivian (Bates) Dodge, he was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Hornell High School. After graduation he enlisted in the US Army and was honorably discharged. Mark was retired from the Hornell City School District, where he had been a carpenter and involved in maintenance. He was a member of the Hornell Association, the Hornell American Legion, loved NASCAR, and would tell everybody his favorite football team was anybody but the Bills. During retirement he could be found teeing off on the golf course almost daily.
He was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by the love of his life and 33 year companion Georgianne Bartlett of Hornell, his siblings Cheryl Dodge of Katrine, NY, Connie Houghtaling of North Hornell, Bryan (Dawn) Dodge of Arkport, Pam Karns of Hornell, Joel (Helen) Dodge of Arkport, his children Kerry Stephens of Victor, Jennifer Albrecht of Geneva, Julie (Chris O'Dell) Dodge of Arkport, Markie (Junior) Gramling of Geneva, step children Deborah (Pete) Ambuski of Canisteo, Philip (Gretchen Cleveland) Bartlett of Arkport, Teresa (Allison) Bartlett of Colorado Springs, eight grandchildren, four step grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews.
Gratitude goes out to the Palliative Care Unit at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Mark's wishes were not to have any services.
Mark's wishes were not to have any services.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843 or to any animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020