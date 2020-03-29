|
NORTH HORNELL - Martha Anne (Walton) Reardon, 81, entered into rest, with her loving family by her side, on Monday evening (March 23, 2020) at her home on Maplewood Avenue.
Born in Hornell on Dec. 16, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Virginia (Fitzstephens) Walton. She was also predeceased by her husband, James Reardon; her brothers, James Walton and Gary Walton; and her stepmother, Mary (Swanson) Walton.
Raised in Hornell, Martha graduated from Hornell High School in 1957. After graduation, she attended Hornell Business School, graduating in 1959. Martha was employed by the Karl Medical Group in Hornell. She was married in 1959 to James Reardon and raised her family and was later employed at St. James Mercy Hospital retiring after 22 years.
Martha loved watching her grandchildren's sporting events, going on trips, Yankee games, and almost every sport. She also enjoyed going every year with her friends on different casino trips. Martha also enjoyed spending her time with her dog Chloe.
Surviving are three sons, Dr. Michael (Sonja) Reardon of New Hampshire, Robert Reardon of Geneva, N.Y., Thomas (Susan) Reardon of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; three daughters, Patricia (Robert) Black of Cazenovia, N.Y., Susan (Alan) Leclair of Marion, N.Y. and Ann (Dan) Cook of Almond, N.Y.; one brother, Thomas (Wendi) Walton of Elmira, N.Y.; two sisters, Mary Walton and Catherine Walton both of Elmira, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren, Eilis and Liam Reardon, Rachel Reardon, T.J. and Searah Reardon, Lauren (David) Longo and Matthew Reilley, Sean Leclair, Courtney, Christopher, and Caitlin Cook; one great granddaughter, Valeska Leclair; one nephew, James "Gus" (Carroll) Walton and their sons, Wade, Wesley, and Johnny of Charlotte, N.C. and two nieces, Mary Rose Walton of Rhode Island and Lily Walton of Texas.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of Martha Ann (Walton) Reardon.
To honor her request there will be no calling hours. A private funeral service will be held in her memory at the convenience of the family at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Online condolences or remembrances of Martha are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020