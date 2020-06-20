HORNELL - Martha E. "Marti" Kratts, 82, formerly of Hornell, died Thursday evening (June 18, 2020) at the home of her daughter in Leicester, N.Y. following a long illness.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa. on July 5, 1937, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mabel (Henderson) HerrNeckar.
Marti grew up in Upper Darby, Pa., moving to Dalton, N.Y. in 1950. She was a graduate of Dalton Central School (class of 1955). She resided in the Tonawanda, N.Y> area for many years and had been employed in the Fabric Department of K-Mart Department Store. In 1970 she returned to Dalton, where she worked as a bookkeeper for the Baker Feed Mill.
Moving to Hornell in the early 1980's, Marti had been a long-time member of the Christ Episcopal Church. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting and throughout the years created many afgans and also made clothing for her family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved spending time working in her flower garden.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Florence Baker.
Surviving are four sons, Scott (Nancy) Kratts of Plattsburg, N.Y., Lonnie (Bonnie) Kratts of Dalton, Gary (Eva) Kratts of Knoxville, TN and Kevin Tully of Chicago, IL; one daughter, Wendy (Michael) Mallaber of Leicester, N.Y.; one brother, Edwin (Anne) HerrNeckar of Salt Lake City, UT; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family with Father John Andrews officiating.
The Graveside Service for Martha "Marti" Kratts will be streamed via Facebook Live and can be viewed on the Dagon Funeral Home Facebook page on Thursday at 2 p.m., by visiting www.facebook.com/dagonfuneralhome. The video will remain available for viewing on our Facebook page for 30 days.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Marti's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to Livingston County Hospice, 2 Murray Hill Drive, Mt. Morris, NY 14510.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.