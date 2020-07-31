ARKPORT - Martin "Marty" Pryor, 62, of 2180 Stone Hill Road, Arkport (Town of Dansville) died unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon (July 28, 2020) at his home.



Born in Hornell on July 23, 1958, he was the son of William "Bill" and Nancy (Fuller) Pryor.



Marty grew up in Arkport and was a graduate of Arkport Central School (class of 1977). He later received an Associate's Degree in Business & Hotel Management from Delphi College.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy, who died Dec. 2, 2006; his brother, Robert "Jay" Pryor. who died in 1964.



Surviving are his father, William "Bill" (Kathie Pfaff) Pryor of Arkport; his daughter, Michelle (Richard Zimmerman) Pryor of Arkport; three brothers, Matt (Kelli Tierney) Pryor (son) of Arkport, Bill (Amy) Pryor of Philadelphia, Pa. and Todd (Yvonne) Pryor of Clifton Springs, N.Y.; his granddaughter, Harper Zimmerman; one niece, Taylor Pryor.



At Marty's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with final interment in Heritage Hill Cemetery, Arkport, N.Y.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



Marty's family request that memorial contributions in his name be made to either the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843; or the Fremont Fire & Ambulance, 8125 State Route 21, Arkport, N.Y. 14807

