1/
Marva L. (Schutz) Roffe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COHOCTON - Marva L. (Schutz) Roffe, 81, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Marva was born July 11, 1939 in Cohocton, a daughter of Floyd and Florence (Fairbrother) Putnam. She was a waitress for many years at Jay Leisure Restaurant in Lima. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her first husband, Frank Schutz; her second husband, John Roffe; and her sister, Judy Paige.

Marva was the queen of practical jokes; she liked Scratch off tickets, playing Skip-bo and knitting; especially hats and mittens to donate, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Marva is survived by her daughters, Twila Hamilton, Jackie (Roger) O'Neal, Gail (George) Curry and Pamela King; her grandchildren, Chris Hamilton, Jessica Hamilton, Kristin (Jake) Boggs, Kyle (Katie) O'Neal, Shaun (Kim) Sick, Jon (Kelly) Wheaton, Maryssa Wheaton, and Jared (Majo) Buschang; eight great grandchildren; her brother, Larry (Anita) Putnam; many nieces, nephews, cousins and her cat, "Tom."

Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, 300 West Naples St., Wayland. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery, Cohocton.

Those who wish may send contributions to Finger Lakes SPCA, 72 Cameron St., Bath, N.Y. 14810.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
300 West Naples St
Wayland, NY 14572
(585) 728-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved