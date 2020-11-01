COHOCTON - Marva L. (Schutz) Roffe, 81, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.



Marva was born July 11, 1939 in Cohocton, a daughter of Floyd and Florence (Fairbrother) Putnam. She was a waitress for many years at Jay Leisure Restaurant in Lima. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her first husband, Frank Schutz; her second husband, John Roffe; and her sister, Judy Paige.



Marva was the queen of practical jokes; she liked Scratch off tickets, playing Skip-bo and knitting; especially hats and mittens to donate, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.



Marva is survived by her daughters, Twila Hamilton, Jackie (Roger) O'Neal, Gail (George) Curry and Pamela King; her grandchildren, Chris Hamilton, Jessica Hamilton, Kristin (Jake) Boggs, Kyle (Katie) O'Neal, Shaun (Kim) Sick, Jon (Kelly) Wheaton, Maryssa Wheaton, and Jared (Majo) Buschang; eight great grandchildren; her brother, Larry (Anita) Putnam; many nieces, nephews, cousins and her cat, "Tom."



Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, 300 West Naples St., Wayland. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery, Cohocton.



Those who wish may send contributions to Finger Lakes SPCA, 72 Cameron St., Bath, N.Y. 14810.

