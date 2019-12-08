|
ANDOVER - Mary A. Davis, 83, passed away peacefully with her children at her side on Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at Highland Park Nursing Center.
Mrs. Davis was born on March 11, 1936 in Willing, in her grandmother's house, to Vincent J. and Alice (Graves) Joyce. She was a lifelong resident of Andover, growing up on "the hill." She graduated from Andover Central School in 1954. She was salutatorian of her class and a champion ping-pong player.
On April 7, 1956 at the Catholic Rectory in Andover, she married Everett D. "Abe" Davis, who predeceased her on Aug. 2, 2012. Mary said she knew he was "The One" when she saw him in uniform at a town hall dance. Abe and Mary raised five children; she was a fierce protector and a kindhearted mother.
Mary was devoted to her family and many friends. She was devoted to her duties at Joyce Western Corp. for 30 years. Here, she was instrumental in bringing women into the workforce and was a good mentor and role model for them.
Mary is survived by her children, Allison Raykovitz, Marcella (Steven) Heckman, Cynthia (Daniel) Flurschutz, L. Thomas Davis and Don Bowie of Arlington, Va., Mary E. (Jay) Straight; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Joyce; six grandchildren, Francia Raykovitz, Alyssa Raykovitz, Justin Heckman, Greg Flurschutz, Kyle Flurschutz, and Ian Flurschutz; three great-grandchildren, Jaylee Heckman, Josie Heckman, and Landon Flurschutz; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with her husband and parents, Mary is preceded in death by her brothers James V. Joyce, Charles H. Joyce, and W. Donald Joyce; and her sisters, Joan Dibble and Sandra Howland.
Mary enjoyed reading, especially magazine articles of celebrities. She enjoyed drawing and, more recently, detailed pencil coloring. She had great fun riding her bicycle and she loved animals. She had a strong sense of fashion, had a good eye for detail and was a careful planner.
Mary was such a wonderful mother who always had time for her children. A favorite memory of Tom and Mary would be crawling into bed with their mother after she returned from dropping off the older children from school. It was not unusual to find her taking the trips to school in her pajamas, making that extra snuggle with them easier. She was witty and fostered laughter, delighting in a good joke. She was also a comfort to her family, very soothing when they needed an extra measure of tenderness. She was there to listen to their troubles and was gifted at offering words of compassion and kindness.
Alternatively, she was a woman of determination and was not afraid to tell you her opinion on a matter. When times were difficult, she marched on in the Joyce tradition of grit and perseverance. She spoke often of growing up on the farm. Her most common themes were being of family gatherings, Sunday dinners and coffee at the kitchen table.
Mary was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Mary had a special way that warmed the hearts of everyone who knew her. She will be remembered as being a loving and caring individual with a tender heart, whose life was devoted to her family and her many friends.
The family would like to thank her son-in-law Jay for his selfless devotion to enable Mary to enjoy her remaining years.
Visitation will be held at the James V. Joyce Home, 839 State Route 417 in Andover on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church with Rev. Jim Hartwell officiating. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Andover. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker.swan.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to the Andover Rescue Squad, PO Box 726, Andover, N.Y. 14806; the Andover Fire Department, 60 S. Main St., Andover, N.Y. 14806; or to the Andover Free Library, 40 S. Main St., Andover, N.Y. 14806.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019