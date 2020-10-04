HORNELL - Mary Ann Leon, 88, of 480 Maple City Drive, Hornell, died peacefully Friday (Oct. 2, 2020) following a brief illness.
Born in Hornell on Feb. 27, 1932, she was the daughter of Juan and Annie (Grillo) Orihuel.
Mary Ann grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School, class of 1949. Following high school, she worked various jobs and completed her last six years of employment in office administration at Stern and Stern Industries - a job she truly loved.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church.
On Sept. 25, 1971, she married Earl W. Leon of Alfred, N.Y. She and Earl especially enjoyed traveling and hosting family and friends in homes they maintained in Florida and New York. Mary Ann particularly loved playing cards, cooking, and family gatherings. She was also an avid football and basketball sports fan. Her beloved husband Earl died May 18, 2006.
Surviving are her children, Don (Cheryl) House of Millbrook, AL; Ron (Barb) House of Sun City Center, FL; Kathy (House) Wright of Prattville, AL; John (Sheryl) House of Alfred Station, N.Y.; step-children, David (Becky) Leon of Canandaigua, N.Y.; and Diane Trimble of Geneseo, N.Y.; two sisters, JoAnn McCarthy of Nashua, NH and Lucy Orihuel of Sarasota, FL; 19 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Mary Ann's request, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family with a "Celebration of Life" to be held at a future date.
Mary Ann's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 1000 – Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148 or by visiting https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com.