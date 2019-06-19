Home

Mary Mercier
Dr. Mary Ann Robinson Mercier

Dr. Mary Ann Robinson Mercier Obituary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Dr. Mary Ann Robinson Mercier, Ph.D., passed away on June 14, 2019 at the Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, Va., due to Alzheimer's and kidney failure.

Born on Dec. 25, 1948 in Hornell, N.Y., the daughter of Mary Snyder and Jim Robinson, she is survived by her husband of 46 years, Rick Mercier of Keswick; her brother, Frank H. Robinson of Montecito, Calif.; sister-in-law, Doreen Mercier of New Bedford, Mass.; and very good friends, Winifred and Robert Lipstreu of Belews Creek, N.C.; and Dona and Mike Breen of Louisa, Va.

Mary Ann graduated from Hornell High School and then the State University of New York (SUNY), Oswego in 1969 with a degree in Russian; acquired a Master's at SUNY, Plattsburgh in 1977; and a Doctorate in Psychology specializing in Cognitive Therapy at the University of Pennsylvania in 1983. She was associated with Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Rush Presbyterian St. Luke's Hospital in Chicago, and Columbia University in NYC. In Chicago, she was a Docent at the Brookfield Zoo and a volunteer with the .

Mary Ann was a Pan American Airlines Stewardess, Purser and Recruiter from 1970-74 assigned at JFK Airport where she flew to Moscow through Copenhagen, and then Dulles Airport where she met Rick, a U.S. Customs Security Officer and Special Deputy U.S. Marshal (Sky Marshal) who was appointed a Treasury Department Special Agent. They lived in the Washington, D.C. area, Northern New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, New York City, and Ottawa Canada where Rick was Customs Attaché at the U.S. Embassy. Mary Ann and Rick retired in 2005 and moved to Keswick, Va.

As a child, Mary Ann was a model railroader and later with her husband, as well as an author and American Civil War Reenactor with the 2nd Michigan to understand the life of a uniformed soldier. Mary Ann was a member of the Charlottesville Civil War Roundtable, the Fairfax Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Shadwell Chapter where she was Vice Regent and Chaplain.

Mary Ann Mercier will be interred in New Bedford, Mass. in a private ceremony. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the of Central & Western Virginia, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, Va., 22901.

The family thanks Dr. Warren Quillian of Pantops Family Medicine, and the Hospice of the Piedmont.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 19, 2019
