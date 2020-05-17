|
|
ANDOVER – Mary E. Baker Polmateer Faber, 94, passed away on Thursday (May 14, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital after a short stay.
Mrs. Faber was born in Andover on April 23, 1926 to Orla and Margaret (Wilcox) Baker. She was a 1943 graduate of Andover Central School. In 1949 she married Robert L. Polmateer, who preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 1963.
Early in her life, Mary worked at the Andover Silk Mill. The majority of Mary's vocational career was spent in hospitality, primarily in food service. Among the places where she cooked or offered hospitality services were for an Alfred University fraternity house and Andover Central School as a cook, and Coslo's Restaurant in Almond, the Shamrock Inn in Wellsville and Wellsville Hotel. Mary retired from Bethesda Hospital in 1983 where she worked in nutritional services.
Mary is survived by a large and loving family: her children, Dale R. (Patty) Polmateer of Arnold, Md., Thomas L. (Cathy) Polmateer of Madison, Va., David F. (Teri) Polmateer of Glendale, Ariz., Teresa E. (Gerald) Uganski of Wellsville, Elizabeth A. (Brian) Weber of Andover, and Mary Jo (Andrew) Mollerud of Tampa, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, Timothy (Ashley) Polmateer, Dana (Dave) Rost, Jenee (Alex) Field, Nikki (Andrew) Havens, Brian Weber, Douglas (Jessica) Weber, Erin (Jeremy) Fuller, Ronnie (Samantha) Ambrose, Heather (Derrick Marlow) Chiasson, Shawna (Arron) Tomlinson, and Jasmine Polmateer.
Additionally, she is survived by 18 great-grandchildren, Camden Rost, Emmerson Rost, Aubrey Field, Scarlett Field, Killian Groom, Greyson Havens, Anderson Havens, Aidan Weber, Ryan (Olivia) Carson, Michaela Weber, Penelope Weber, Davien Marlow, Haylyn Marlow, Brett Fuller, Eve Polmateer, Theodore Polmateer, Eve Ambrose, Porter Nutt; two great-great-grandchildren, Samuel Carson and William Carson; and several nieces, nephews and friends that she treasured.
She was preceded in death by her younger siblings, Robert (Dolores) Baker, Donald (Joan) Baker, Joanne (Howard) McKibben; her second husband, Harry Faber; a dear friend, Oliver Marzolf; and a great-granddaughter, Andee Elaine Havens.
In her younger years, Mary played tennis and softball. She enjoyed crafting of various kinds - cross stitch, quilting, latch hook and plastic canvas crafting. She took pleasure in home arts such as gardening and baking. She was especially talented with chocolate chip cookies and decorated sugar cookies which she would give as gifts. Dancing to the oldies was great fun for her. She loved the opportunities she had for travel and remembered fondly her cruises to Alaska and Hawaii. It was her joy to tour Germany with Tom while he was stationed there in the Army.
Mary delighted in her family, relishing their many gatherings. She was a spirited woman who was proud of having raised her children on her own. She made sure to always attend their sports functions even amidst the busy life of nurturing six children.
Visitation and memorial services for Mary will be held at a later date at which time interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Andover. Services will be officiated by Rev. Calvin Densmore of Andover First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name may be given to Manor Hills Adult Care, Activities Department, 4192 Bolivar Road B, Wellsville, NY 14895 or Wellsville Manor Care Center, Activities Department, 4192 A Bolivar Road, Wellsville, NY 14895. The family extends sincere appreciation to both facilities for the excellent care provided to Mary.
Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Wellsville/Scio. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 17, 2020