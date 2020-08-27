ALDEN, N.Y. - Mary E. Griffith (nee Ryan), of Alden, Aug. 25, 2020, age 76. Dearest mother of Kelly (Jeff) Funk and Bob (Doreen) Geary; dear grandmother of Jason and Cassidy Funk and Magen and Ryan Geary. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. until noon with Funeral Services at noon at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Private Interment in St. Ann Cemetery, Hornell, N.Y. Flowers gratefully declined. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com