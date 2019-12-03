|
Mary E Jordan passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at the age of 90.
Born May 26, 1929 on the Farm in North Bingham, Pa. to Emma Viola (Hamilton) Empson and Jacob Ward Empson,
Mary was married to Donald C Jordan for 66 years.
They raised their four children in Gold, Pa , moved to Wellsville, N.Y., Avon Park, Fl and Lehigh Acres, Fl.
Mary and Don owned and operated the Jordan Mobile Home Park in Wellsville. Throughout their marriage they were a team working together improving their business in Wellsville and Homes in each area they lived before "Do It Yourself" became popular. Mary was a bird lover, who on occasion would nurse wounded birds back to health. Mary and her husband Don very much enjoyed traveling and camping together. She enjoyed gardening and ceramics showing her artistic soul. She was a loving Mother and Grandmother.
Survived by a son, Keith (Marylou) Jordan of Avon Park, Fl, three daughters, Ida Freeman and Janet Reynolds of Lehigh Acres, Fl. and Diane (Robert) McNary of Bath, N.Y. Seven grandchildren, Jason Jordan ( Brianne) of Leveittown, N.Y., Liza (Freeman) Hargraves of Cleona, PA, Lee (Eva) Freeman of Peoria, AZ, Shannon McNary of Hershey, PA, Ryan McNary of Lemoyne, PA and John Reynolds of Lehigh Acres, Fl., and Nicolas Reynolds of LaBelle, Fl. and six great-grandchildren.
She has joined 11 siblings that passed before her. Surviving siblings are Sylvia Williams of Corning, NY, Ralph (Betty) Empson and Randy (Edie) Empson of North Bingham, Pa.
A Celebration of Don and Mary will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions could be made to Hope Hospice Care, 1201 Wings Way, Lehigh Acres, Fl 33936
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 3, 2019