HORNELL - Mary E. Minck, 79, of 412 South Division St., passed away peacefully on Sunday (May 17, 2020) at home with family by her side.
She was born at the old Bethesda Hospital on June 14, 1940, the daughter of Joseph and Grace (Johnson) Pearl. She was a lifelong area resident. On June 6, 1975, she married Charles R. Minck, and was predeceased by him on May 3, 2003. Mary had worked for the Hornell Gardens, and St James Mercy Hospital. She was a huge Elvis fan, and enjoyed baking, cooking, dancing, and her pets.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Charles; five brothers, Joseph, Leon, Herbert, John, and Eugene Pearl; two sisters, Grace Kilbury, and Bernice Tierney.
She is survived by two sons, Robert Haight of Hornell, David Haight of Hornell; three daughters, Robin (Adam) Booth of Arkport, Pam (LeRoy) Teator of Hornell, Sandra (Kim) Minck of Bath; three sisters, Ada Edwards of Rochester, Geraldine Parsels of Cameron, Helen (Harold) Donelson of South Canisteo; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Pearl of Rochester; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Private Family Graveside will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo, with Rev. Dudley Jenkins officiating.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfunerahomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Memorial contritubions can be made to the Hornell Area Humane Society 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 20, 2020