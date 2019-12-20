Home

CANISTEO - Mary Ellen Curry, 79, of Fifth Street, formerly of Canisteo Street in Hornell passed away Thursday (December 19, 2019) at the Hornell Gardens where she had resided for the past month.

Born in Hornell, Dec. 6, 1940, the daughter of Raymond I. and Anna Leonard Curry, she was a graduate of Hornell High School, and had worked in the laundry at St. James Mercy Hospital for several years. Later, she worked private duty caring for the elderly in their homes.

Mary Ellen was a communicant of the former St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Hornell and in charge of the 50/50 Club at the church from 1978 until 1988. She is a member of Our Lady of The Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church.

She was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by her brother, Thomas (Mary Ann) Curry of Webster; her long time friend and caregiver, Kim Smith of Hornell; one nephew, David (Kathy) Curry; and one great niece, Savannah Curry; several cousins and friends.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director.

The family will be present to receive friends at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell on Monday (Dec. 23, 2019) from noon until 1 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 1:30 p.m., at St. Ann's Church in Hornell. Burial will be at St Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont.

Friends may make memorial contributions to: Faith In Action, PO Box 117, Hornell, N.Y. 14843; or to the Activities Fund at the Hornell Gardens, 434 Monroe Ave., Hornell, N.Y. 14843
