SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Mary Ellen (Davis) Lawson, 91, of Syracuse, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at McHarrie Life Senior Community in Baldwinsville, N.Y.
She was born Sept. 7, 1927 in Hornell, where she was raised and attended schools. In 1948 she graduated from St. James Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Hornell. She was employed there as head nurse from 1948-1955.
After marriage to her husband, Bill Lawson also of Hornell, they moved to Syracuse in 1956 where they raised their family in Fairmount, N.Y. Mary Ellen and Bill were communicants of Holy Family Church in Fairmount, Mary serving as a member of the Altar Rosary Society.
Mary Ellen was predeceased by an infant daughter; her parents, Leo and Helen Davis; husband, William J. (Bill); and her brothers, Martin J. Davis and James L. Davis.
She is survived by her son, James W. Lawson and his wife, Diane (Chadwick) Lawson of Apex, N.C.; granddaughters, Carri (Lawson) Fitzgerald and Jaime Lawson; great-granddaughter, Lawson Fitzgerald of Raleigh, N.C.; and nieces, nephews, and cousins from New York to Florida.
Services were held on Monday Sept. 9, at Holy Family Church, Syracuse, where A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated. Interment was at St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum in Dewitt, N.Y. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to McHarrie Life Foundation, 7740 Meigs Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027. http://www.mcharrielife.org/charitablegiving/waysofgiving.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019