BROCKPORT/BELMONT - Mary Fleming Weber, 86, formerly of 12 Martin St., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at her home in Brockport with her daughter by her side. She was born on Oct. 12, 1933 in Kinney, Pa., to the late Timothy and Ora [Clark] Fleming. On Aug. 20, 1955 she married Roy E. Weber, Jr., who predeceased her on March 9, 1999.
Mary was a graduate of Angelica Central School and worked at the former W.T. Grant in Wellsville where she met her future husband Roy. She also had been a Real Estate Agent for Century 21 in Wellsville. She was a member of the St. Mary's Parish (now Holy Family) of Belmont where she was a long time Lector and member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Mary enjoyed volunteer work including Amity Rescue Squad, Belmont Central School, Jones Memorial Hospital and the Girl Scouts. She enjoyed playing cards, board games, golf and Scrabble.
She is survived by her three daughters, Pamela [Michael] Krahe, Patricia Weber and MaryBeth [Andrew] Vrees; six grandchildren, Megan [Ashley] Steele-Krahe, Amanda [John Mullican] Haefner, Jeffery [Shannon] Krahe, Gregory Haefner, McKinley Vrees and Peter Vrees; a great grandchild, Lukas Krahe; three sisters-in-law, Dolores Fleming, Marion Fleming and Shirley Fleming; a brother-in-law, Philip Brown; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; five brothers, James, Richard, Edward, Paul and Charles; two sisters, Helen Brown and Catherine Fleming.
Friends are invited to Celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at noon at the Holy Family Church of Belmont with burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation to the American Diabetes Association
, or to the Church of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary [152 Main Street, Brockport, N.Y. 14420], or the Amity Rescue Squad or to the charity of the donor's choice
