1/1
Mary Fleming Weber
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROCKPORT/BELMONT - Mary Fleming Weber, 86, formerly of 12 Martin St., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at her home in Brockport with her daughter by her side. She was born on Oct. 12, 1933 in Kinney, Pa., to the late Timothy and Ora [Clark] Fleming. On Aug. 20, 1955 she married Roy E. Weber, Jr., who predeceased her on March 9, 1999.

Mary was a graduate of Angelica Central School and worked at the former W.T. Grant in Wellsville where she met her future husband Roy. She also had been a Real Estate Agent for Century 21 in Wellsville. She was a member of the St. Mary's Parish (now Holy Family) of Belmont where she was a long time Lector and member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Mary enjoyed volunteer work including Amity Rescue Squad, Belmont Central School, Jones Memorial Hospital and the Girl Scouts. She enjoyed playing cards, board games, golf and Scrabble.

She is survived by her three daughters, Pamela [Michael] Krahe, Patricia Weber and MaryBeth [Andrew] Vrees; six grandchildren, Megan [Ashley] Steele-Krahe, Amanda [John Mullican] Haefner, Jeffery [Shannon] Krahe, Gregory Haefner, McKinley Vrees and Peter Vrees; a great grandchild, Lukas Krahe; three sisters-in-law, Dolores Fleming, Marion Fleming and Shirley Fleming; a brother-in-law, Philip Brown; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; five brothers, James, Richard, Edward, Paul and Charles; two sisters, Helen Brown and Catherine Fleming.

Friends are invited to Celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at noon at the Holy Family Church of Belmont with burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation to the American Diabetes Association, or to the Church of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary [152 Main Street, Brockport, N.Y. 14420], or the Amity Rescue Squad or to the charity of the donor's choice. To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Holy Family Church of Belmont
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved