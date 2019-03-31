|
|
ALMOND - Mary Jane Reid, 87, of State Route 21, passed away unexpectedly early Monday morning, Jan. 28, 2019, at St. James Hospital in Hornell.
To view a complete obituary or to send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Alfred Station Seventh Day Baptist Church, Rev. Kenneth Chroniger officiating.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The Alfred Station Seventh Day Baptist Church.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019