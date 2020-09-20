1/1
Mary Kay Hayes
ROCHESTER - Mary Kay passed away Sept. 16, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her father, John Hayes.

She leaves behind her life partner, Kristin Vanden Brul and her best friend, Tammi Shlotzhauer. Mary Kay is survived by her mother, Mary Louise "Mikie" Burr (Don); step-mother, Kathy Hayes; her siblings, Tim Hayes (Cris), Lori Hayes, Lisa Hayes, Jeff Burr (Kim), and Amanda McCumsky and beloved family members from the Hayes, Burr, Vanden Brul and Shlotzhauer families.

Mary Kay was raised in Belfast, N.Y., where she received the honor of being inducted into the Allegany Hall of Fame for Section IV sports (2019) for her leadership as MVP and sportsmanship in basketball, soccer and tennis. She was an avid slalom water skier, windsurfer and enjoyed many years of water sports with family and friends at her home on Canandaigua Lake.

Mary Kay's career spans many achievements in the biotech and healthcare research industry as a leader in Global Medical Affairs. She enjoyed working closely with scientific investigators to accelerate the pace of development for new treatments for life threatening diseases.

Mary Kay was a true animal lover and a "pied piper" for children. Please consider making a donation to the Mary Kay Hayes Charitable Foundation at Rochester Area Community Foundation, 500 East Avenue, Rochester, N.Y. 14607 or www.racf.org/donate.

A Celebration of Mary Kay's Life was held at St Thomas More Church. To share a memory of Mary Kay or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St Thomas More Church
Anthony Funeral & Cremation Chapels
2305 Monroe Avenue
Rochester, NY 14618
585-244-0770
September 17, 2020
Jeffrey Fontaine
September 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. And will cherish the memories as kids growing up, and the fun our families had At the old farm in Angelica. Memories I will never forget. Cousin Jeff.
Jeffrey Fontaine
Family
