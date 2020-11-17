Mary L. Friends, 71, of Ontario, NY, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Rochester General Hospital.



Born in Jasper, NY on Dec. 16, 1948, Mary was the daughter of the late George Wilbur and Beatrice A. (Foster) Welty. Raised in Jasper, she was a 1967 graduate of Jasper Central School. Following high school, Mary attended the Rochester State Hospital School of Nursing, attaining her certification as a Registered Nurse.



On Nov. 21, 1970, Mary married Gary D. Friends. He preceded her in death on Nov. 30, 2006.



Mary was employed as a Registered Nurse at Rochester General Hospital for many years. She was a member of the Brick Church in Ontario. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time at her family homestead in Jasper which she and Gary had acquired following the passing of her parents.



She is survived by her sons and daughter in law, Todd Friends of Chesterfield, NJ and Justin "Jay" and Kim Friends of Palmyra; grandchildren, Tyler, Garrett, and Kira. Dear friend, Louis Van Orman; sisters, Janet Panzik of Rochester, Marilyn (Lewis) Dickerson of Wichita Falls, Texas and Patricia Button of Corning; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Besides her husband Gary, Mary was predeceased by her brother, Allan Welty.



Friends may call on Friday, Nov. 20 from noon to 2 p.m. at the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 1607 Main St., Woodhull, NY. Funeral services will follow there at 2 p.m. with Rev. Brian Diffenbacher officiating.



Burial will be in Jasper Cemetery, Jasper, NY.

