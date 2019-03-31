|
HORNELL/ARKPORT - Mary Lou Daniels, 75, formerly of Arkport, passed away Saturday morning (March 30, 2019) at the Hornell Gardens, where she had resided for the past three years.
Born in Hornell, Dec. 8, 1943, a daughter of Henry and Kathleen (Gibson) Gottschall, she had resided in Arkport-Hornell area all of her life. Mary enjoyed playing bingo, cards, and going for long scenic car rides. In her younger years she and her family were communicants of the former St. Ignatius Church, where she also married her husband, Raymond J. Daniels.
She was predeceased by her parents,; her husband, Raymond J. Daniels in December of 2014; a brother, Richard Gottschall; and two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Gottschall and Arlene Aarons.
She is survived by a son, Steven (Tracy) Daniels of Hornell; three grandchildren, Jason (Samantha Hill) Daniels, Nicole (Emily Cockman) Daniels and Megan Daniels; two sisters, Ruth Kendall of Hornell and Jeanine Babcock of Michigan; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the nurses and staff at the Hornell Gardens for the wonderful care Mary received during her stay.
The family will be present on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4-6 p.m., at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell, where a memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours at 6 p.m. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fremont.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019