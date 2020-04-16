|
|
HORNELL - Mary Lou Durso, 83, formerly of Elmwood Ave., North Hornell, died early Monday morning (April 13, 2020) at Hornell Gardens where she had resided for the past 3 ½ years.
Born in Catawissa, PA on May 14, 1936, she was the daughter of George and Dorothy (Shultz) Walters.
Mary Lou grew up in Bloomsburg, PA and was a graduate of Bloomsburg High School (class of 1954).
She was married on December 5, 1954 to Michael J. "Mike" Durso. Mary Lou was a "Stay-At-Home Mom" for many years while she raised her five children. During this time, she was "the leader" for Weight Watchers, inspiring others. It was not until her children were grown that she entered the workforce. She was employed as a library aide for the Hornell City School District and later as office manager for Steuben Educators. For many years she managed the St. James Mercy Hospital Aquinas Gift Shop and volunteered for the Hornell American Red Cross.
Mary Lou was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church. Through the years she enjoyed cooking, traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J. "Mike" Durso who died April 12, 2005; and her daughter, Kathleen M. "Kathy" Durso who died July 27, 2019.
Surviving are two sons, Michael (RoseMary) Durso Jr. of Half Moon Bay, CA and Stephen (Susette) Durso of Carpinteria, CA; two daughters, Cindy (Rick) Hasler of Dayton, OH and Chrissy (Doug) Taggert of North Hornell; eight grandchildren, Joe (Melissa) Durso, Jim (Bree) Durso, Alexis Durso, Jennifer (Chris) Pawelski, Lindsay Hasler, Matthew (Kristen) Taggert, Melissa (Chris) Squeglia and Lisa (Josh) Nichols; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary's Cemetery with Deacon Robert McCormick officiating.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.
Mary Lou's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the Hornell YMCA or Hornell Alumna Association.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020