Baker-Swan Funeral Home
3256 Riverside Drive
Wellsville, NY 14895
585 593-3256
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Baker-Swan Funeral Home
3256 Riverside Drive
Wellsville, NY 14895
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Mary Rogers Obituary
ALLEGANY - Mary Linda Rogers, 69, of 2943 Rogers Road in Allegany, formerly of Wellsville, died on Monday (Sept. 2, 2019) at Olean General Hospital following a brief illness.

Mrs. Rogers was born in Bishopville on April 27, 1950 to Arthur and Carol L. (Harrington) Davison. She was a 1969 graduate of Arkport Central School and in 1986 she obtained her Associate's degree from Alfred State College in Medical Assistant. On June 20, 1992, she married David Rogers, who preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 2014.

Mary worked for many years as a home health aide to disabled adults through ARC of Allegany County in Belmont and Wellsville. She also worked as manager of the Pastime Bar and P.J.'s Pub in Wellsville.

Mary is survived by her children, David A. (Rebecca) Brewster of Coudersport, Pa., Denise M. (Roy L.) Monahan of Allegany, and Russell B. (Bobbi) Brewster of Orefield, Pa. and their father, Ralph Brewster; her siblings, Joyce H. Hollister of Hornell and Charles D. (Trudy) Heffelfinger of Wheeling, W. Va.; grandchildren, Vanessa C. Brewster, Kirstine M. Brown, Michayla L. Brewster, Morgan L. Brewster, James A. Monahan, Christian R. Brewster, Joeleah M. Brewster, Brandon J. Brewster, Kaitlyn M. Brewster, Corbin R. Brewster and Tessa N. Nichols; two great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jessica L. Brewster in 1990 and Dyllon E. Brewster in 2012.

Mary loved people and was great at socializing which helped her in her people-oriented jobs. She had many friends and enjoyed spending time with them. She also loved cats and had several as pets during her lifetime.

While living in Wellsville, Mary was a member of the Wellsville First United Methodist Church and recently attended Five Mile Baptist Church after moving to Allegany. She was a life-long member of the Wellsville VFW Post 2530 Auxiliary and the Wellsville American Legion Auxiliary.

Visitation will be held on Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) from 1-4 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Wellsville. Her funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Mike Sanders of Five Mile Baptist Church officiating.

Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.

Memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to SPCA Serving Allegany County, PO Box 381, Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019
