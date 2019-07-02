|
|
WELLSVILLE - Mary W. Hawks, 92, of Wellsville, NY, died Friday, June 28, 2019 in her home.
Born September 17, 1926, in Whitesville, she was the daughter of John A. and Lena M. Baker Whitsell. On June 18, 1942, in Andover, NY, she married Arnold E. Hawks, who predeceased her on April 7, 2017. A licensed practical nurse, she was employed by the Angelica County Home and later operated a proprietary home for the elderly. She was an active member of the Church of Christ in Belmont and the Knights Creek Evangelical Methodist Church in Scio. Mary was a member of the Grange, Home Bureau, and served as a Girl Scout Brownie Leader.
Surviving are: five daughters, Beverly (David) Macauley of Arborfield, Saskatchewan, Canada, Leona (Walter Lindsley) Enders of Belfast, NY, Linda (Rev. Carl) Kemp of Scio, NY, Mary J. (Brian) Ennis of Andover, NY, and Jasa Allen of Greenville, NC; 16 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 26 great-great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins; and "adopted" son, Dale Burgess.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son-in-law, Walter Allen; a grandson, Vic Kemp; a great-great-granddaughter, Giahnna Snead; a sister, Eva Jones Eaves; and four brothers, Charles Jones, Norman Whitsell, Harold Eddie Whitsell and John Raymond Whitsell.
Friends may call at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, NY on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5–8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday in Knights Creek Evangelical Methodist Church, Scio, NY. Her son-in-law, Rev. Carl Kemp, will officiate. Burial will be in Whitesville Rural Cemetery, Whitesville, NY. Memorials may be made to Knights Creek Evangelical Methodist Church, 2987 CR 9, Scio, NY 14880. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 2, 2019