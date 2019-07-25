HORNELL - Mathilda M. "Mickey" Slenker, 79, of 110 Elizabeth St., Hornell, died Sunday evening (July 21, 2019) at Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira, following a brief illness.



Born in St. Louis, Mo. on December 17, 1939, she was the daughter of Melchior and Elizabeth (Eckrick) Haefele.



Mickey grew up in St. Louis where she graduated from high school (class of 1957). She later graduated from St. Louis City Hospital School of Nursing where she received her Registered Nurses License.



Residing in Warren, Ohio for about four years, Mickey was employed as a registered nurse and also a nurse anesthetist. She has resided in the Hornell area since 1980 and had been employed as a registered nurse at both St. James Mercy Hospital and the former Bethesda Community Hospital.



She was preceded in death by two sisters, Loretta Haefele and Elizabeth Ferry.



Surviving are two sons, Leo (Melissa) Slenker of Kansas City, Mo. and John (Jennifer) Slenker of Alexander, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Matthew, Rachel, Thomas, Benjamin, Claire and Anna; and several nieces & nephews.



At Mickey's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



Mickey's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials in her name be made to the .



To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 25, 2019