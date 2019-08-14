Home

CANISTEO - On Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, Matthew James Jaconski, loving son and brother passed away at the age of 39. Matt was born on Nov. 9, 1979 in Philadelphia, Pa. to William and Linda (Prince) Jaconski. He had received his Associate's Degree for nursing from Corning Community College. He was on track to be an RN, and found his passion taking care of the elderly at Hornell Gardens.

Matthew was passionate about many things. He loved sports of all kinds, especially the Philadelphia teams. He was an avid music lover, and listened to all types. His love for animals was always apparent in the many pets he took in over the years. He was known for, his infectious smile and compassion for others.

Matthew was predeceased by, his maternal grandparents, Ann Spezzano and Jesse L. Prince and his paternal grandparents, Vincent and Jane Jaconski.

He is survived by his parents, William and Linda Jaconski of Canisteo; two sisters, Christine (Mark) Glogouski of Pennsylvania, Melissa (Bryan) Peters of Canisteo; three brothers,; William Jaconski Jr. of Pennsylvania, Jason Jaconski of Maryland, and Vincent (Brittany Olin) Jaconski of Hornell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by, David Ames, Director.

The family will be present on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m., at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo. Memorial services will be Sunday at 3 p.m., the Rev. Katherine Griffis officiating, at the Hornell Presbyterian Church, 150 Main St., Hornell.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Matt's name to Good Friends Inc., 868 West Bridge Street, Morrisville, Pa. 19067.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019
