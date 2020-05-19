|
HORNELL - Matthew P. "Matt" Gambino, 90, of 56 Sawyer St., Hornell, died peacefully at his home on Sunday morning (May 17, 2020).
Born in Borgetto, Sicily on Nov. 16, 1929, he was the son of Natale and Francesca (Camachi) Gambino.
Matt's family moved to the United States when he was seven years old and settled in the Hornell area. He was a graduate of St. Ann's School and later graduated from Hornell High School (class of 1949). He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving his country from 1950-1955. While in the Air Force, Matt was stationed in Florida and later in Puerto Rico.
For over 50 years, Matt was employed as a licensed plumber and a member of Local #13 Plumber's Union out of Rochester, N.Y. He was also a self-employed plumber, working throughout the Hornell and neighboring communities.
Matt was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a lifelong communicant of St. Ann's Church where he served as an altar boy in his youth. He was an avid New York Yankee fan and also enjoyed fishing, especially lake fishing and ice fishing.
An avid gardener, Matt always seemed to have a "Green Thumb." His love of gardening developed into him becoming a garlic farmer. He operated several garlic farms throughout the area and loved attending and participating in garlic festivals. Some of the garlic festivals included Fox Run Garlic Festival in Penn Yan, N.Y., the Cuba Garlic Festival and Hudson Valley Garlic Festival in Saugerties, N.Y. which would draw nearly 200,000 people over festival weekend.
Matt was married in 1955 to the former Gloria Gallagher, who died May 1, 1988. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Peter Gambino and his step-son, Edward Robinson.
Surviving are three sons, Matt (Patricia) Gambino of Greenville, S.C., Peter (Candy Brundu) Gambino of Hornell and Michael (William Booth) Gambino of Lake Worth, Fla.; one step-daughter, Bell Steiner of Clewiston, Fla.; one step-son, Clarence "Bub" Robinson of Arkport; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service with Full Military Honors will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family with Fr. Stan Kacprzak officiating.
The Graveside Service for Matt will be streamed via Facebook Live and can be viewed on the Dagon Funeral Home Facebook page on Thursday at 2 p.m., by visiting www.facebook.com/dagonfuneralhome. The video will remain available for viewing on our Facebook page for 30 days.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Matt's family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to St. Ann's Academy, 41 Genesee St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 19, 2020