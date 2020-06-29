HORNELL - Maureen M. Galatio, 89, formerly of Belle Haven Road, Hornell, passed away Sunday morning (June 28, 2020) in Wellsville, N.Y.
Born in Hornell on Feb. 13, 1931, she was the daughter of William and Regina (Lynch) Tobin.
Growing up in Hornell, Maureen was a graduate of St. Ann's School (class of 1944) and Hornell High School (class of 1948). Following high school, she began her employment at the Erie Railroad.
She was married on June 16, 1956 at St. Ignatius Loyola Church to Stephen J. Galatio, who died on Oct. 20, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jack, who died in 2010.
She was employed at St. James Mercy Hospital from 1968 – 1980 as an occupational therapist and from 1980 – 1993 served as the Director of Activities & Volunteers at the Steuben County Infirmary. As an active community volunteer she also served as ombudsman at local nursing homes and volunteered her time at RSVP; American Red Cross; St. James Hospital Gift Shop; St. James Auxiliary; the Ladies of Columbus and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Maureen was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and had been a communicant of both St. Ignatius Loyola Church and St. Ann's Church and throughout the years, served as a Eucharistic Minister at both churches.
Maureen's motto and the words that she lived by were "Faith, Family and Friends." She prayed the rosary every day and was proud of her Irish heritage. Her home was the family meeting place for all holidays and special occasions. Maureen cherished her friendships with her YMCA "swim buddies" and exercise classmates along with her card club. She loved to attend the sporting events of her sons and grandchildren through elementary school, high school, college and Gus Macker tournaments.
Surviving are three sons, Joseph (Joyce) Galatio of Greece, NY, Daniel (Lisa) Galatio of Hornell and James (Kylie McLaughlin) of Cuba, NY; one granddaughter, Keri Galatio; four grandsons, Stephen, Shane, Tom and Jack Galatio; her brother, Tom (Gail) Tobin of Spencerport, NY; her sister-in-law, Shirley Tobin of Sneads Ferry, NC; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m., at St. Ann's Church. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions at the church, including wearing a mask and social physical distancing. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
The Funeral Mass for Maureen will be streamed via Facebook Live and can be viewed on the Dagon Funeral Home Facebook page on Thursday at 10 a.m., by visiting www.facebood.com/dagonfuneralhome. The video will remain available for viewing on our Facebook page for 30 days.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.
Maureen's family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the Hornell YMCA, 18 Center St., Hornell, NY 14843.
The family would also like the thank the staff at Manor Hills for their kindnesses shown to Maureen over the past two years.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 29, 2020.