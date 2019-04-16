|
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Max S. Allen, 91, of Coatesville, Pa., formerly of Big Flats and Watkins Glen, N.Y. and Ocala, Fla., passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Penn Hospice Inpatient Unit, West Chester, Pa.
Born in Hornell, N.Y. he was the son of the late Albert W. and Mabel Jackson Allen and the husband of the love of his life, Dorothy "Dot" Bossard Allen with whom he shared over 70 years of marriage.
Max served in the U.S. Army right out of Hornell High School from 1946 to 1948 at Camp Kilmer and Fort Dix reintegrating overseas troops.
On the G.I. Bill, he attended Bentley University in Boston, graduating in 1950.
With his degree in Accounting, he worked for Corning Glass as a Payroll Administrator, retiring after 35 years and multiple plant locations including Corning, N.Y., Penndel, Pa., and Raleigh, N.C.
Max enjoyed golfing and taking his family on summer camping road trips, as well as seasonal hunting and fishing trips. He loved spending time at his summer home on Seneca Lake.
In addition to his wife, Dot, Max is survived by his four children, Tom and his wife Karen of Seffner, Fla., Jeff and his wife, Jenny of Seattle, Wash., Maxine Close and her husband, Tim, of Coatesville, and Keith and wife Sandy of Reading, Pa.; six grandchildren, Paul Allen of Denver, Colo., Nicole Patton (Chris) of Downingtown, Pa., Heather Yarger (Ryne) of Odenton, Md., Lauren Allen of Reading, Pa., John Allen of Seattle, Wash., and Annie Allen of Eureka, Calif.; and one great-grandson, Aidan Patton.
Max was predeceased by his sister, Doris Dieter.
Memorials in Max's honor may be made to Hibernia United Methodist Church (220 Hibernia Road, Coatesville, PA 19320), to the of PA (527 Plymouth Road #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462), or to a .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019