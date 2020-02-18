|
WELLSVILLE - Maxine Simons, age 88, of South Main Street passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Wilmington, NC.
She was born on January 25, 1932 in Erie, Pa. to the late Max and Evalina Brown Filler. On July 22, 1950 she married Willam "Bill" Simons who predeceased her on September 17, 1993.
Maxine was a lifelong resident of the area who graduated from Andover Central High School. She was a stay at home mom who was involved in her husband's agricultural enterprises. In addition to raising six children they raised chickens, corn, beans and cabbage. Eventually they started Simons [known to the family as The Stand] on South Main Street where they sold fruits, vegetables, plants and flowers. To this day The Stand is still in operation as Bob's Market where Maxine could still be found helping out. She was a member of the former Wellsville Lioness Club and currently was a member of the Grace United Church of Wellsville. Maxine will be remembered as a loving and supportive mother and grandmother who was always happy with a positive outlook on everything.
Survivors include a long time companion, Bob Dunham; two sons, David [Beth] Simons of Orchard Park and Gary [Kristin] Simons of Dunwoody, GA; three daughters, Carol [Bernie] Markwica of Elba, Joyce [Jim] Crittenden of Henrietta and Gail [Jeff] Swarthout of Penfield; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, James, Steve, Tim, Joe, Kim, Emily, Derek, Britney, Michael and Anna; nine great grandchildren; a brother, Carl Schoonover; two sisters, Barbara Velasquez and Corinne Tucker; several nieces and nephews; Bob's family, Yvonne, Ann, Laura, Bill, Rob and David; 16 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, her stepfather, Carl Schoonover, two sons, James and Donnie, and a daughter in law, Amy.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Grace United Church of Wellsville with Reverand Diane Cox Presiding with burial in Forest Hills Cemetery. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Donald Simons Memorial Scholarship, Alfred State College Development Fund, Alfred State College, Alfred, NY 14808 or to the Grace United Church of Wellsville. To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 18, 2020